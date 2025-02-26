$PRCH stock is up 34% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRCH stock has now risen 34% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,487,453 of trading volume.

$PRCH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PRCH:

$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,274 shares for an estimated $224,755.

$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

