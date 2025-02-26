$PRCH stock is up 34% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRCH stock has now risen 34% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,487,453 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PRCH:
$PRCH Insider Trading Activity
$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,274 shares for an estimated $224,755.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. removed 3,470,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,077,221
- FMR LLC added 2,767,033 shares (+84.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,613,802
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,152,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,303,587
- ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP removed 2,013,263 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,905,253
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,900,416 shares (+476.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,350,046
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,897,816 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,337,254
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,737,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,549,641
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PRCH on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.