$PRCH stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRCH stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,587,545 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PRCH:
$PRCH Insider Trading Activity
$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW NEAGLE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $4,653,617.
- SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 152,500 shares for an estimated $902,724.
$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,022,335 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,902,822
- FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. removed 3,470,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,077,221
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,153,211 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,696,908
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC added 1,740,211 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,686,138
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,550,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,299,500
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,470,580 shares (+84.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,720,528
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,233,370 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,991,267
$PRCH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRCH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
