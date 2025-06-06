$PRCH stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRCH stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,587,545 of trading volume.

$PRCH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PRCH:

$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW NEAGLE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $4,653,617 .

. SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 152,500 shares for an estimated $902,724.

$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRCH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRCH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

