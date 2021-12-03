PRCH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.30, changing hands as low as $17.33 per share. Porch Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRCH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.90 per share, with $27.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.30.

