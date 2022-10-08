Prayers, sorrow at temples as Thailand mourns children slain in massacre

Hundreds gathered in temples in northeast Thailand on Saturday, offering candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of more than 30 mostly child victims of a gun and knife rampage that shocked the world.

    By Poppy McPherson and Jiraporn Kuhakan
       UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hundreds
gathered in temples in northeast Thailand on Saturday, offering
candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of more than 30
mostly child victims of a gun and knife rampage that shocked the
world.
    Most of the children, aged 2 to 5, were slashed to death on
Thursday, while adults were shot, police said in the aftermath
of one of the world's worst recent child death tolls in a
massacre by a single killer.
    At the Si Uthai temple in the village of Uthai Sawan,
relatives and family of the dead joined a devastated community
in paying respects to those slain by a former Bangkok policeman,
who had been suspended from duty after admitting to using
methamphetamines. 
    They lit candles before coffins topped with floral wreaths
and framed photographs of the dead, including toddler Pattarawat
Jamnongnid, dressed in a pink sports shirt, who was one of two
child victims nicknamed "Captain", after a famous actor. 
    On his coffin was a model dinosaur and a bottle of milk.
    His mother, 40-year-old factory worker Daoreung Jamnongnid,
said her only child was energetic and talkative. 
    At two years and 10 months, he was the youngest victim and
already knew the alphabet, she said. "He was so smart. He liked
to watch documentaries with his father."
    The former policeman's last victims were his wife and child
at home, before he turned his gun on himself. 
    Police identified the attacker as Panya Khamrap, 34, a
former police sergeant who was facing trial on a drugs charge.
It was not clear if Panya still used drugs, although policy say
his autopsy found no evidence of drug use at the time of his
death. 
    Police were interviewing 180 people, said deputy police
chief Surachet Hakpan.
    Asked about the killer's motive, he told reporters it was
"because of his constant stress ... his family, his money and
his legal cases. So he acted aggressively".
    Surachet said police were working with government to look
closer at the issuance of firearms licenses in Thailand. 
    TRAUMA CONCERN
    Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was concerned about trauma
in the community after the tragedy, his spokesperson Anucha
Burapachaisri said on Saturday.
    "The prime minister asked everyone to support each other and
get through this brutal loss together," Anucha said.
    Three boys and two girls survived the attack and all but one
of those was in hospital, police said. 
    King Maha Vajiralongkorn visited the hospital where the
injured were taken late on Friday. He said he was deeply
saddened and expressed sorrow over what was "an evil incident". 
    "There are no other words to describe this feeling," he
said. "I want to give you all moral support to be strong, so
that the souls of those children can have a sense of relief that
their families will remain strong and be able to move forward."
    Kittisak Polprakan, 29, who witnessed the killing spree,
described Panya as being calm as he emerged from the daycare
centre, having slashed 22 children with a large curved blade. 
    "It was so quiet," he said. "There was no noise, no
screaming, nothing. It was only him who walked out."
    Police were seen questioning residents on Saturday near the
home of the attacker about 3 km (2 miles) from the deadliest
attack.
    In front of the daycare centre, people had left toy flowers
and toy trucks, in an offering to the spirits of those killed. 
    LAST GOODBYES
    At the Wat Rat Samakee temple, preparations were being made
for funerals, with hundreds of people dressed in black. 
    Earlier in the day, emotions were intense, with relatives
crying as saffron-robed monks chanted. 
    Villagers sat on carpets with hands clasped in front a
series of caskets adorned with flowers and portraits of smiling
children, killed in the ex-policeman's rampage. 
    A large toy sports car was placed on one of the coffins,
lined with gold-coloured fabric bearing Buddhist symbols. 
    A woman who lost two nephews aged 3, was seen weeping as she
knelt, palms pressed against one of their caskets. 
    Channel 8 television on Saturday livestreamed what it said
was the killer's cremation at a temple in the neighbouring
province of Udon Thani, attended by only a few people. 
    Three monks chanted as a woman the network identified as his
mother wept and said final words in front of a white coffin. 
    "In the next life, may you be reborn a good person, not
evil," the woman said. 
    A crematorium worker then lit joss sticks and said a brief
prayer before igniting the flame and pushing the door shut, as
smoke billowed out. 
    The woman, who identified herself as "grandma Duang", had
asked media to convey her sorrow about those killed. 
    "I'm thinking of them," she said, her face blurred to
protect her identity. "My heart is almost shattered."
 (Additional reporting by Jorge Silva in Uthai Sawan and Panarat
Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring in Bangkok; Writing by Martin
Petty; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Mallard)
