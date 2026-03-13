Praxis Stock Has Surged 700% in a Year, and This Fund Is Betting $266 Million on Its Pipeline

Key Points

Deerfield Management Company increased its PRAX stake by 62,500 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $11.64 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the PRAX position rose by $221.69 million, reflecting both the share addition and price appreciation during the period.

After the trade, Deerfield Management Company held 903,351 PRAX shares valued at $266.25 million as of December 31, 2025.

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On February 17, 2026, Deerfield Management Company disclosed a buy of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX), adding 62,500 shares in a trade estimated at $11.64 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026, Deerfield Management Company purchased an additional 62,500 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines. The estimated transaction value was $11.64 million, calculated using the average closing price for the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund’s PRAX position’s value increased by $221.69 million over the quarter, a change that includes both trading activity and stock price movement.

What else to know

Following the buy, the PRAX stake represented 3.4% of Deerfield Management Company’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NUVL: $1.74 billion (25.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: COGT: $321.24 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: PRAX: $266.25 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: CNC: $265.34 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: VTRS: $251.57 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of PRAX were priced at $303.37, up a staggering 685% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 19% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $303.37 Market capitalization $8.7 billion Net income (TTM) ($303.3 million)

Company snapshot

Praxis Precision Medicines develops clinical-stage therapies for central nervous system disorders, with lead candidates targeting major depressive disorder, essential tremor, and rare epilepsies.

The company generates revenue primarily through licensing agreements, research collaborations, and milestone payments tied to its biopharmaceutical pipeline.

Praxis targets healthcare providers and patients affected by neurological and psychiatric conditions, focusing on unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry.

Praxis Precision Medicines is a Boston-based biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system disorders. With a portfolio of differentiated product candidates in various clinical stages, the company leverages strategic collaborations and licensing agreements to advance its pipeline and fund operations. Praxis's focus on innovative treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases positions it as a key player addressing significant unmet needs in the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Two of Praxis’ programs have crossed an important milestone that’s helped push shares up by a staggering amount this past year. Last month, the company said it submitted new drug applications to the FDA for ulixacaltamide in essential tremor and relutrigine in rare developmental epilepsies while also preparing for additional Phase 3 readouts later this year. Together, management believes the four leading programs in development could represent more than $20 billion in potential revenue if successfully commercialized.



Financially, Praxis is well-positioned to pursue that opportunity. The company ended 2025 with about $926 million in cash and investments, and a follow-on offering in early 2026 added another $621 million, extending its expected runway into 2028.



For long-term investors, the question now shifts from discovery to execution. If even a portion of that neuroscience pipeline reaches the market, Praxis could evolve from a clinical-stage biotech into a multi-product neurology franchise. Of course, shares will be subject to lofty expectations and potential volatility along the way.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.