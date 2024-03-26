Praxis Precision Medicines Reports Positive Results From PRAX-628 Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) issued an update on Phase 2a proof of concept study evaluating PRAX-628 in epilepsy patients with Photo Paroxysmal Response, or PPR. In the 45 mg cohort, 100% of patients achieved a complete response. In the 15 mg cohort, 80% of patients achieved a complete response and 20% achieved a partial response, the company said.

"With such a clear response, we have advanced our planning of the focal epilepsy efficacy study for PRAX-628, expected to begin in the second half of 2024," said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.