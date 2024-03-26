News & Insights

Markets
PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Reports Positive Results From PRAX-628 Study - Quick Facts

March 26, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) issued an update on Phase 2a proof of concept study evaluating PRAX-628 in epilepsy patients with Photo Paroxysmal Response, or PPR. In the 45 mg cohort, 100% of patients achieved a complete response. In the 15 mg cohort, 80% of patients achieved a complete response and 20% achieved a partial response, the company said.

"With such a clear response, we have advanced our planning of the focal epilepsy efficacy study for PRAX-628, expected to begin in the second half of 2024," said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.