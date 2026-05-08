Praxis Precision Medicines Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) said it is preparing for two potential U.S. product launches while advancing several late-stage clinical programs, as management outlined first-quarter 2026 results and pipeline updates on the company’s earnings call.

President and Chief Executive Officer Marcio Souza said the company is building on “strong momentum” across four late-stage assets and is working toward becoming a commercial-stage company. He said Praxis is ramping up commercial efforts after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted new drug applications for ulixacaltamide and Relutrigine, with PDUFA dates now set.

Souza said Praxis sees more than $20 billion in peak sales potential across its late-stage portfolio. He also highlighted the completion of recruitment in the EMERALD study in a broad developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, or DEE, population, with top-line results expected in the fourth quarter. The company also expects results from the POWER1 study of vormatrigine later this quarter.

Ulixacaltamide launch preparations underway

Praxis is preparing for a potential U.S. launch of ulixacaltamide in essential tremor following FDA acceptance of the drug’s NDA. Souza said the PDUFA date is Jan. 29 of next year.

Souza said the company estimates that 7 million Americans live with essential tremor and that about 2 million are in immediate need of a therapy that can clinically improve daily life. He said that represents more than $10 billion in potential peak sales.

Praxis has put its commercial leadership team in place and plans to hire and train its field force ahead of launch, Souza said. The company is also building commercial infrastructure in operations, marketing, access and compliance, and has established a distribution network to support availability at launch.

Souza said Praxis conducted an observational study involving more than 2,300 U.S. physicians and a separate effort involving more than 1,300 essential tremor patients. He said the physician research validated ulixacaltamide’s profile across efficacy, breadth of benefit and tolerability, while patient work supported alignment between patients’ functional needs and the Essential3 program results.

At the American Academy of Neurology annual meeting, Praxis presented 15 scientific presentations, including a plenary presentation on the Essential3 program results. Souza said the presentation received the AAN’s Abstract of Distinction in Movement Disorder Award. The company has also launched the ESSENTIAL to me disease-state campaign.

Relutrigine and broader DEE opportunity

Praxis also received FDA acceptance with priority review for the NDA for Relutrigine for seizures associated with SCN2A and SCN8A-DEE. Souza said the PDUFA date is Sept. 27 and that, if approved, Relutrigine would be eligible for a pediatric review voucher.

Commercial preparations are “moving full steam ahead,” Souza said, including hiring for commercial roles, building inventory, establishing a patient support program and engaging with payers.

Souza said the completed enrollment of the EMERALD study in the broader DEE population could substantially expand Relutrigine’s commercial potential if results are positive. He said the broad DEE population includes more than 200,000 patients in the U.S.

During the question-and-answer session, Souza said the rationale for studying Relutrigine beyond SCN2A and SCN8A was based on the role of sodium channels in seizure activity, feedback from physicians during the EMBOLD program, animal model work and FDA agreement that Praxis could study the broader population. He said the company viewed broad DEE as “20-fold” the initial SCN2A/SCN8A opportunity.

Asked about expectations for EMERALD, Souza said statistical significance would be an important threshold, while noting the severity of the patient population. He said Praxis intentionally sought a diverse group of patients with diagnosed DEEs, early onset, developmental impact and a baseline number of countable seizures.

Vormatrigine readout expected later this quarter

Praxis expects top-line results later this quarter from POWER1, a Phase 3 study of vormatrigine in focal onset seizures. Souza described vormatrigine as the “most potent and selective sodium channel modulator” developed for epilepsy and said the company has three upcoming milestones for the program: POWER1 results, initiation of POWER3 and completion of POWER2 later this year.

POWER2 is evaluating 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg once-daily doses, with enrollment progressing and results expected early next year, according to Souza.

Asked by analysts about POWER1 expectations, Souza said historical baseline seizure counts in focal seizure studies in refractory populations have typically been around nine to 12 countable seizures over the prior 28 days. He said POWER1 may be “a little higher than that.” Souza said Praxis has previously characterized a roughly 30% placebo-adjusted reduction as meaningful based on physician feedback and prescribing patterns.

Souza also said the company is confident in vormatrigine’s safety profile based on blinded POWER1 and POWER2 observations. On dosing, he said Praxis intends to bring 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg doses to market if supported, because neurologists have emphasized the importance of flexibility across patient types and comorbid conditions.

Elsunersen shows seizure reduction in EMBRAVE Part A

Souza highlighted positive results from EMBRAVE Part A for elsunersen, the first antisense oligonucleotide in Praxis’ Solidus platform. The drug is being developed for early seizure onset patients with SCN2A mutations and has rare pediatric drug designation.

EMBRAVE Part A enrolled nine children ages 2 to 12 and randomized them three-to-one to elsunersen or sham over 24 weeks. Souza said the study showed a 77% placebo-adjusted reduction in monthly seizures and disease-modifying effects across multiple domains, while maintaining what he described as a generally safe and well-tolerated profile.

Souza said data from EMBRAVE, its open-label extension and emergency use programs globally showed durable seizure reduction and meaningful global gains.

First-quarter expenses rise as launch work accelerates

Chief Financial Officer Tim Kelly said Praxis reported first-quarter operating expenses of approximately $106 million, including $78 million in research and development expenses and $28 million in selling, general and administrative expenses. He said SG&A was driven by ramping activities and hiring tied to commercial launch preparations.

Praxis used $86 million in operating cash during the quarter, compared with $53 million in the first quarter of 2025. Kelly attributed the increase to greater clinical trial activity, headcount growth and commercial launch preparations.

As of March 31, 2026, Praxis had $1.4 billion in cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared with $926 million at Dec. 31, 2025. Kelly said the increase was primarily due to net proceeds from the company’s January 2026 follow-on public offering and interest income on marketable securities, partially offset by operating cash use. The company expects its cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund operations into 2028.

In closing remarks, Souza said Praxis remains focused on execution across multiple expected catalysts, including EMERALD, POWER1, POWER2 and potential new indications. He said the company is working to move quickly if clinical programs show benefit for patients.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company's pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

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