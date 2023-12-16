Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Price Target Increased by 1402.40% to 106.00

The average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) has been revised to 106.00 / share. This is an increase of 1,402.40% from the prior estimate of 7.06 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 283.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 585.61% from the latest reported closing price of 15.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 20.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.34%, an increase of 55.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 115,292K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 10,384K shares representing 121.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,550K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 43.59% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 9,500K shares representing 110.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 9,060K shares representing 105.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,488K shares, representing a decrease of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 9.02% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 8,920K shares representing 104.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,892K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 80.66% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,780K shares representing 102.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,931K shares, representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 71.82% over the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

