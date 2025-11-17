Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Price Target Increased by 11.27% to 287.79

The average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines (NasdaqGS:PRAX) has been revised to $287.79 / share. This is an increase of 11.27% from the prior estimate of $258.64 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $567.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.37% from the latest reported closing price of $186.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.19%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 26,829K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,764K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares , representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 50.65% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,374K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing an increase of 16.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 42.44% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,565K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing an increase of 51.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 90.45% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,496K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 36.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 68.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,003K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares , representing a decrease of 46.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 58.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.