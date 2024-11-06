News & Insights

Praxis Precision Advances CNS Disorder Therapies

November 06, 2024 — 08:26 am EST

Praxis Precision Medicines ( (PRAX) ) has shared an announcement.

Praxis Precision Medicines is advancing its CNS disorder therapies, with promising developments in its late-stage drugs: relutrigine for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, ulixacaltamide for essential tremor, and vormatrigine for epilepsy. The company is expanding its EMBOLD study and planning new trials, supported by strong financials and a focus on precision medicine. These efforts highlight significant progress towards potentially transformative treatments in the neurological space.

Stocks mentioned

PRAX

