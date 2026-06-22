Praxis Gains After FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation To Elsunersen For SCN2A-DEE

(RTTNews) - Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) rose in trading after the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Elsunersen for the treatment of seizures associated with SCN2A Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (SCN2A-DEE). The designation follows encouraging early clinical results and is expected to accelerate the therapy's development timeline.

SCN2A-DEE is a rare and severe pediatric neurological disorder marked by early-onset, difficult-to-control seizures. Current treatment options are limited, and many children experience significant developmental impairment.

Clinical Data Supporting the FDA Decision

The FDA's decision was based on findings from Part A of the EMBRAVE study, which evaluated Elsunersen, an antisense oligonucleotide designed to target the underlying genetic cause of SCN2A-DEE. Patients treated with Elsunersen experienced a 77% reduction in monthly seizure frequency compared with the sham control group, with improvements maintained for up to one year in the open-label extension.

In the Phase 1/2 trial, 71% of treated pediatric patients achieved more than a 50% reduction in seizure frequency, and 57% experienced at least one seizure-free period lasting 28 days or longer during the six-month treatment phase.

Ongoing Registrational Study

Praxis is continuing enrolment in its EMBRAVE3 registrational trial, which is being conducted under a streamlined development pathway agreed upon with the FDA. The study uses a single-arm, baseline-controlled design, with all participants receiving Elsunersen for an initial 24-week treatment period followed by a 24-week extension. The company plans to enroll approximately 30 patients.

Multiple Regulatory Designations

Elsunersen has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in the U.S., as well as Orphan Drug and PRIME status in Europe—reinforcing its potential to address a significant unmet medical need.

PRAX has traded between $37.19 and $366.52 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $299.33, up 6.03%.

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