News & Insights

Markets
RTX

Pratt & Whitney To Increase Capacity Of Eagle Services Asia In Singapore - Quick Facts

September 26, 2023 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) unit, said it plans to increase the capacity of Singapore engine center, Eagle Services Asia. The company said the 48,000 square-foot expansion will accommodate a two-thirds increase from current facility capacity.

"Pratt & Whitney is investing globally to support the GTF fleet. As part of the expansion, we will increase staffing and provide extensive staff training so that we are well equipped to meet the increased demand," said Shangari Meleschi, vice president, Aftermarket Operations - Asia Pacific and Turkiye.

Eagle Services Asia is a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Pratt & Whitney and a member of the Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.