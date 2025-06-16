Pratt & Whitney Signs Long-term Engine Maintenance Agreement With Philippine's Cebu Pacific Airline

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Monday said its aircraft engine making subsidiary, Pratt & Whitney has signed a long-term engine maintenance agreement with Philippine low-cost airline Cebu Pacific (CEB).

The 12-year agreement provides comprehensive support for the GTF engines Cebu Pacific ordered in 2024. This includes the historic order of engines for up to 152 A321neo aircraft announced in July 2024 and the engines for the 15 A320neo family aircraft that was announced in February 2024. Cebu Pacific's fleet currently includes 56 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

"The agreement reflects our ongoing collaboration with Cebu Pacific to optimize the reliability and efficiency of their fleet," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "It underscores our commitment to enabling our customer's network expansion and growth."

"The GTF engine has enabled up to 20% reduction in fuel burn compared to previous-generation engines - translating into meaningful savings in fuel efficiency, lower emissions and reduced operating costs. This agreement strengthens our ability to scale sustainably while continuing to deliver on our commitments to passengers," said Mike Szucs, chief executive officer of Cebu Pacific.

