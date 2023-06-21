Pratt & Whitney sees supply chain progress

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney is seeing "solid progress" in the aerospace supply chain after bottlenecks caused by the pandemic, Shane Eddy, president of engine maker Pratt & Whitney, said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

The Raytheon Technologies RTX.N subsidiary, which has faced a backlash from airlines over durability problems and a shortage of spare engines, has the capacity in place to support maintenance demand but faces shortages of materials, he added.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.