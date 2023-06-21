News & Insights

Pratt & Whitney sees supply chain progress

June 21, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney is seeing "solid progress" in the aerospace supply chain after bottlenecks caused by the pandemic, Shane Eddy, president of engine maker Pratt & Whitney, said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

The Raytheon Technologies RTX.N subsidiary, which has faced a backlash from airlines over durability problems and a shortage of spare engines, has the capacity in place to support maintenance demand but faces shortages of materials, he added.

