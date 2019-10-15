Pratt & Whitney seeks checks on two engine types

Companies

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney UTX.N said it had recommended additional checks on engines powering Airbus AIR.PA A220 and some Embraer E2 passenger jets after recent engine incidents.

"Pratt & Whitney and our airframe OEMs (manufacturers), working in coordination with the regulatory authorities, have recommended additional inspections of the low-pressure compressor for PW1500G and PW1900G engines to keep the fleet operational," a spokesman said.

"The engines continue to meet all criteria for continued airworthiness. We are working closely with our customers to minimise disruption to their operations."

Airbus said it was aware of an incident earlier on Tuesday involving an aircraft operated by Swiss and that it was working with United Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney . Brazil's Embraer was not immediately available.

