Markets
LDOS

Pratt & Whitney Secures Contract From Dynetics To Supply TJ150 Engines To Power Black Arrow Missile

June 16, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, announced Monday it has secured a contract from Dynetics, a Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) company, to supply TJ150 engines to be integrated with their Small Cruise Missile, known as Black Arrow. There is an option to provide follow-on quantities of engines.

The TJ150 is a compact, high performance turbojet engine that can be manufactured quickly. With 150-pounds of thrust, it can light and operate at high altitudes and is designed to power a variety of autonomous systems and weapons for domestic and international customers.

Black Arrow has completed a successful guided test flight, powered by the TJ150, late last year.

Although preliminary integration studies with Pratt & Whitney commenced in 2023, work under this current contract began in April 2025 and will run through the first quarter of 2026.

The TJ150 powers several missile applications, with over 2,700 delivered to customers globally. Pratt & Whitney is applying additive manufacturing to the engine to offer the same robust, reliable engine, while providing production flexibility and expanded supply base solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS
RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.