Pratt & Whitney Secures Contract From Dynetics To Supply TJ150 Engines To Power Black Arrow Missile

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, announced Monday it has secured a contract from Dynetics, a Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) company, to supply TJ150 engines to be integrated with their Small Cruise Missile, known as Black Arrow. There is an option to provide follow-on quantities of engines.

The TJ150 is a compact, high performance turbojet engine that can be manufactured quickly. With 150-pounds of thrust, it can light and operate at high altitudes and is designed to power a variety of autonomous systems and weapons for domestic and international customers.

Black Arrow has completed a successful guided test flight, powered by the TJ150, late last year.

Although preliminary integration studies with Pratt & Whitney commenced in 2023, work under this current contract began in April 2025 and will run through the first quarter of 2026.

The TJ150 powers several missile applications, with over 2,700 delivered to customers globally. Pratt & Whitney is applying additive manufacturing to the engine to offer the same robust, reliable engine, while providing production flexibility and expanded supply base solutions.

