Pratt & Whitney says Korean Air orders its engines for up to 50 A321neos

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd 003490.KS has ordered Pratt & Whitney engines to power up to 50 Airbus SE AIR.PA A321neo jets for delivery from 2021, the enginemaker said on Tuesday.

Pratt, owned by United Technologies Corp UTX.N, said it was also in talks with Korean Air's engineering division about joining the enginemaker's maintenance, repair and overhaul network for the engines.

Pratt competes against CFM International, a joint venture of GE GE.N and Safran SA SAF.PA, for the supply of engines to the A320neo family of planes.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8174;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.