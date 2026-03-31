Pratt & Whitney Granted $6.6 Bln F135 Engine Production Contract For F-35 Lots 18-19

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, announced Tuesday it has been awarded a $3.8 billion contract modification for lots 18-19 of the F135 engine, which powers all three variants of the F-35 Lightning II.

This modification definitizes lot 18 F135 propulsion system production, as well as provides for the production of F135 propulsion systems in support of lot 19 F-35 aircraft production. The total value of the F135 lots 18-19 contract awarded to Pratt & Whitney is $6.6 billion.

This contract includes full-rate production engines, initial spares, modules, engineering resources, program oversight and dedicated production support services.

It also ensures capacity, tooling and uninterrupted manufacturing and supply chain operations for both U.S. military services and international customers.

Pratt & Whitney is making significant investments to accelerate the speed at which engines are built and delivered, having committed more than $1 billion over the past five years to expand and modernize production capacity. As a result, the business has increased current F135 production rates by 20% over previous contract rates.

The F135 program supports over 66,000 jobs across 47 states and territories and generated more than $9 billion in economic impact domestically in 2025. Pratt & Whitney has delivered more than 1,400 production F135 engines for the F-35 program, which includes 20 allied nations worldwide.

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