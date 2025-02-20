Pratt & Whitney Granted $1.5 Bln Contract To Sustain F119 Engines For U.S. Air Force's F-22 Fleet

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, announced Thursday it secured a three-year contract valued up to $1.5 billion to sustain F119 engines, which power the U.S. Air Force's F-22 fighter jets.

The contract will improve readiness and reduce costs for an F119 fleet of more than 400 engines that have flown over 900,000 engine flight hours.

Pratt & Whitney has lowered costs on its F119 engines through its on-going Usage Based Lifing program, which leverages real-time data to enhance maintenance efficiency and extend engine life; while also improving the engine's kinematic performance with an engine control schedule update.

This latest contract will continue this readiness and cost savings efforts with a focus on safety, availability, simplicity of maintenance, and modernization initiatives.

