Pratt & Whitney, FAA Join To Study Non-CO2 Emissions

March 21, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney and the Federal Aviation Administration will work together with Missouri University of Science and Technology, Aerodyne Research, Inc., and the Environmental Protection Agency to study non- CO2 aviation emissions, to help understand and reduce the environmental impact of these emissions. The project will measure emissions from a Pratt & Whitney GTF engine combustor rig test stand using conventional Jet A and 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The rig tests will take place at Pratt & Whitney's facility in Middletown, Conn.

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, designs, manufactures and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

