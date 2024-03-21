Pratt & Whitney, FAA Join To Study Non-CO2 Emissions

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney and the Federal Aviation Administration will work together with Missouri University of Science and Technology, Aerodyne Research, Inc., and the Environmental Protection Agency to study non- CO2 aviation emissions, to help understand and reduce the environmental impact of these emissions. The project will measure emissions from a Pratt & Whitney GTF engine combustor rig test stand using conventional Jet A and 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The rig tests will take place at Pratt & Whitney's facility in Middletown, Conn.

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, designs, manufactures and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.