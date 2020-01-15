Companies

Pratt & Whitney expects approval for GTF engine on A220 jet in spring

Allison Lampert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

A software update for the GTF engine on the A220 jet is expected in the spring, pending regulatory approval, Graham Webb, vice president of Pratt & Whitney commercial engine programs said on Wednesday.

Checks were ordered on the GTF on the Airbus plane last year following engine failures on aircraft operated by Lufthansa LHAG.DE subsidiary Swiss.

