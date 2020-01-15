Pratt & Whitney expects approval for GTF engine on A220 jet in spring
MONTREAL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A software update for the GTF engine on the A220 jet is expected in the spring, pending regulatory approval, Graham Webb, vice president of Pratt & Whitney commercial engine programs said on Wednesday.
Checks were ordered on the GTF on the Airbus plane last year following engine failures on aircraft operated by Lufthansa LHAG.DE subsidiary Swiss.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((denny.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 687 7697; Reuters Messaging: denny.thomas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- 'Designed by clowns': Boeing releases internal messages that disparage 737 MAX, regulators
- Vietnam's Vingroup scraps plan to launch airline to focus on tech
- Dutch and German shipyards to build warships for Germany worth 6 bln
- Boeing releases communications on 737 MAX simulators it calls 'completely unacceptable'