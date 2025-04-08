Markets
Pratt & Whitney Enters Agreement To Expand GTF Overhaul Capacity At Delta TechOps' Atlanta Facility

April 08, 2025 — 06:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, and Delta Air Lines announced an agreement to expand GTF overhaul capacity at Delta TechOps' Atlanta facility over the next decade. Under the agreement, the facility's annual capacity will increase by more than 30 percent with the ability to overhaul up to 450 engines per year.

The Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network is comprised of leading MRO companies and includes 20 shops across four continents and additional sites with quick-turn capability.

Mike McBride, vice president, Engines & Components at Delta TechOps, said: "Expanding our GTF capacity allows us to grow our technical knowhow and to continue to provide top-notch service and reliability for our fleet and our customers."

