RTX

Pratt & Whitney Enters $5.5 Bln Modification To F117 Engine Sustainment Support Contract

July 12, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, has signed a $5.5 billion modification to the previously awarded F117 Engine Sustainment Support contract with the U.S. Air Force. The contract provides engine services for C-17s operated by the USAF and eight international partners. The modification includes an engine performance improvement package that will eliminate more than 20 shop visits per year. The package will also improve the F117 engine's fuel efficiency.

"One specific product improvement we are looking to incorporate under this contract is a compressor blade coating technology, which according to the Air Force Research Laboratory's estimates, can extend time on wing by up to 16% and reduce fuel burn by over 1%," said Chris Johnson, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney.

