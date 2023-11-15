Pratt & Whitney Canada In Deal With Emirates To Maintain Airbus A380's PW980 Auxiliary Power Units

(RTTNews) - Aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Canada, a unit of RTX Corp. (RTX) Wednesday said it signed a 10-year deal with Emirates to maintain the carrier's 116 PW980 auxiliary power units (APUs) on its Airbus A380 aircraft.

Pratt & Whitney Canada manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of APUs for both military and civil/commercial aircraft applications, the company said in a statement.

