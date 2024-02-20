News & Insights

Technology
RTX

Pratt & Whitney Bags Order For GTF Engines From Cebu Pacific To Power 15 Aircraft

February 20, 2024 — 02:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, a business of aerospace and defense major, RTX Corporation(RTX), said on Tuesday that it has bagged an order from Philippines' major airline, Cebu Pacific Air, to provide GTF engines to power an additional 10 A321neo and five A320neo aircraft.

Pratt & Whitney will also provide Cebu Pacific with GTF engine maintenance through an EngineWise comprehensive service deal.

Rick Deurloo, President of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, said: "With deliveries for this most recent order starting in 2025, the GTF engine will provide even more fuel and carbon emissions savings."

Cebu Pacific currently has 33 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft in service.

Prior to providing GTF power, Pratt & Whitney had supplied JT8D engines for the airline's DC-9 aircraft.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.