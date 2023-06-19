News & Insights

Pratt & Whitney : Volaris Selects GTF Engines To Power Addl. 64 Airbus A321neo Aircraft

June 19, 2023 — 09:36 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, said that Volaris has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power an additional 64 A321neo aircraft.

Pratt & Whitney will also provide Volaris with engine maintenance through an EngineWise Maintenance long-term agreement. It brings Volaris' total commitment to 217 GTF-powered purchased and leased aircraft including the airline's previous selection of GTF engines for 153 A320neo family aircraft.

Volaris is a low-cost carrier headquartered in Mexico City and an affiliate of Indigo Partners. It was the first airline in North America to fly the A320neo and currently operates 70 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft and 53 V2500-powered A320ceo family aircraft.

