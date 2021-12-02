Pratt announces update of A320neo engine

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney introduced an improved version of its geared turbofan engine used by Airbus SE's AIR.PA strong-selling A320neo jet family, the engine maker said on Thursday.

The development was reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

