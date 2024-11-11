Prakash resigns from post of VP for Google News, WSJ reports

Shailesh Prakash, a vice president and general manager for Google News who had joined the tech giant two years ago from the Washington Post, has resigned, people familiar with the situation told The Wall Street Journal’s Alexandra Bruell. The departure comes amid an ongoing rift between Google and news outlets over how the search engine drives traffic and uses their content, the report noted.

