Praj Industries (BSE:522205) Price Target Decreased by 19.01% to 477.50

The average one-year price target for Praj Industries (BSE:522205) has been revised to ₹ 477.50 / share. This is a decrease of 19.01% from the prior estimate of ₹ 589.55 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 349.56 to a high of ₹ 735.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.48% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 470.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praj Industries. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 522205 is 0.04%, an increase of 23.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 9,513K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,760K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 522205 by 7.12% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,682K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 522205 by 6.07% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,591K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 826K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 405K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.