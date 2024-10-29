PrairieSky Royalty price target raised to C$34 from C$33 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) to C$34 from C$33 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PREKF:
- PrairieSky Royalty price target raised to C$31.50 from C$31 at CIBC
- PrairieSky Royalty initiated with a Market Perform at Raymond James
- PrairieSky Royalty price target lowered to C$29 from C$31 at Scotiabank
- PrairieSky Royalty Readies for Q3 2024 Earnings Release
- PrairieSky Royalty upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.