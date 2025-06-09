Prairie Reaffirms $475 Mln Credit Facility, Expands Lending Syndicate

(RTTNews) - Prairie Operating Co. (PROP), an energy company focused on oil and gas development in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, announced the reaffirmation of its Reserve-Based Lending - RBL credit facility with Citibank, N.A., following a semi-annual review.

The facility maintains a $475 million borrowing base, with a total potential size of $1 billion, and a maturity date set for March 26, 2029.

Chairman and CEO Edward Kovalik noted that the reaffirmed borrowing base and the addition of new lenders—Bank of America and West Texas National Bank—reflect strong lender confidence in the company's assets and execution strategy.

The updated syndicate, which now includes eight financial institutions, enhances Prairie's capital access and supports its development and growth plans in the DJ Basin.

PROP is currently trading at $3.995 or 2.4359% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

