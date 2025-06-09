Markets
PROP

Prairie Reaffirms $475 Mln Credit Facility, Expands Lending Syndicate

June 09, 2025 — 07:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prairie Operating Co. (PROP), an energy company focused on oil and gas development in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, announced the reaffirmation of its Reserve-Based Lending - RBL credit facility with Citibank, N.A., following a semi-annual review.

The facility maintains a $475 million borrowing base, with a total potential size of $1 billion, and a maturity date set for March 26, 2029.

Chairman and CEO Edward Kovalik noted that the reaffirmed borrowing base and the addition of new lenders—Bank of America and West Texas National Bank—reflect strong lender confidence in the company's assets and execution strategy.

The updated syndicate, which now includes eight financial institutions, enhances Prairie's capital access and supports its development and growth plans in the DJ Basin.

PROP is currently trading at $3.995 or 2.4359% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PROP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.