Prairie Provident Resources (PRPRF) Price Target Decreased by 53.62% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for Prairie Provident Resources (OTC:PRPRF) has been revised to 0.10 / share. This is an decrease of 53.62% from the prior estimate of 0.21 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.10 to a high of 0.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.39% from the latest reported closing price of 0.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prairie Provident Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRPRF is 0.05%, a decrease of 32.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSAUX - Goldman Sachs Long Short Credit Strategies Fund Shares holds 1,142K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 224K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CTRZX - Multi-Manager Total Return Bond Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

