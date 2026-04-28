Prairie Operating (PROP) Price Target Increased by 14.62% to 4.16

The average one-year price target for Prairie Operating (NasdaqCM:PROP) has been revised to $4.16 / share. This is an increase of 14.62% from the prior estimate of $3.63 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $4.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 250.00% from the latest reported closing price of $1.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prairie Operating. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 25.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROP is 0.01%, an increase of 146.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.28% to 10,033K shares. The put/call ratio of PROP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 963K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 778K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 3.55% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 424K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 57.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 106.43% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 347K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing an increase of 63.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 140.24% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 314K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing a decrease of 18.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 27.74% over the last quarter.

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