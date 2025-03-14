PRAIRIE OPERATING Earnings Preview: Recent $PROP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PRAIRIE OPERATING ($PROP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,260,400 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PROP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PRAIRIE OPERATING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of PRAIRIE OPERATING stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 363,857 shares (+388.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,517,890
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 187,204 shares (+85.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,295,451
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 128,648 shares (+105.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $890,244
- UBS GROUP AG added 114,556 shares (+5671.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $792,727
- GELLER ADVISORS LLC removed 48,434 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,163
- RHUMBLINE ADVISERS added 36,738 shares (+1053.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,226
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 30,242 shares (+92.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,274
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.