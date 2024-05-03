Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) ended the recent trading session at $14.44, demonstrating a -1.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.99%.

The the stock of company has risen by 32.73% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68%.

The upcoming earnings release of Prairie Operating Co. will be of great interest to investors.

PROP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $88.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +109.04% and +5595.34%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prairie Operating Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Prairie Operating Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Prairie Operating Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.15. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.81.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

