Prairie Operating Co. Reaffirms $475 Million Borrowing Base in New RBL Credit Facility with Citibank, N.A.

Prairie Operating Co. reaffirmed its $475 million borrowing base credit facility with Citibank, enhancing financial flexibility and growth opportunities.

Prairie Operating Co. has reaffirmed its $475 million borrowing base in its Reserve-Based Lending credit facility with Citibank, N.A. This facility, which has a maximum size of $1.0 billion and matures on March 26, 2029, was confirmed following a semi-annual review. The company also welcomed Bank of America and West Texas National Bank to its lending syndicate, which includes several other banks. CEO Edward Kovalik noted that this reaffirmation reflects lender confidence in Prairie's asset strength and execution strategy, thereby enhancing the company's financial flexibility for ongoing development and growth opportunities in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. Prairie is focused on responsible development and maximizing returns through disciplined capital management.

The reaffirmation of the reserve-based credit facility at a borrowing base of $475 million enhances Prairie's financial stability and flexibility.

The inclusion of Bank of America and West Texas National Bank in the lending syndicate demonstrates increased confidence from lenders in Prairie's asset base and strategic execution.

The maximum facility size of $1.0 billion provides substantial capital for Prairie's ongoing development and growth opportunities in the DJ Basin.

The announcement of the reaffirmation of the company's credit facility may indicate ongoing financial dependency on external lenders, raising concerns about long-term financial stability.

The need for a multi-year Reserve-Based Lending credit facility suggests that the company may face challenges in generating sufficient cash flow or revenue from operations.

The press release includes a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, which may indicate uncertainty about future performance and potential risks that could impact the company's growth and financial outlook.

What is Prairie Operating Co.'s recent credit facility update?

Prairie Operating Co. reaffirmed its Reserve-Based Lending credit facility with a borrowing base of $475 million and a maximum facility size of $1.0 billion.

Who are the lenders involved in Prairie's updated credit facility?

The lending syndicate now includes Citibank, Bank of America, and West Texas National Bank, among others.

What is the maturity date of Prairie's credit facility?

The maturity date for Prairie's credit facility is March 26, 2029.

What does the reaffirmation of the credit facility mean for Prairie?

The reaffirmation enhances Prairie's financial flexibility and supports its development activities in the DJ Basin.

Where can I find more information about Prairie Operating Co.?

More information can be found on Prairie Operating Co.'s official website at www.prairieopco.com.

$PROP insiders have traded $PROP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN H. GRAY purchased 131,500 shares for an estimated $493,111

GARY C HANNA (President) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,775

EDWARD KOVALIK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,840 shares for an estimated $50,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY SCOTT PATTON (EVP and CFO) purchased 5,050 shares for an estimated $19,663

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $PROP stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PROP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Johnson Rice issued a "Accumulate" rating on 05/12/2025

HOUSTON, TX, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the “Company” or “Prairie”), an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, today announced the reaffirmation of its multi-year Reserve-Based Lending (“RBL”) credit facility with Citibank, N.A., its lead arranger.





Following its semi-annual redetermination, the Company’s reserve-based credit facility was reaffirmed with a borrowing base of $475 million, a maximum facility size of $1.0 billion, and a maturity date of March 26, 2029.





“The reaffirmation of our borrowing base, along with the addition of Bank of America and West Texas National Bank to our syndicate, underscores the confidence our lenders have in the strength of our asset base and execution strategy,” said Edward Kovalik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This facility enhances our financial flexibility and supports our ongoing development activity and pursuit of accretive growth opportunities in the DJ Basin.”





In conjunction with the semi-annual redetermination, Bank of America, N.A. and West Texas National Bank have joined the lending syndicate, which includes Citibank, N.A., KeyBank National Association, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Truist Bank, UMB Bank, N.A., and Macquarie Bank Limited, further expanding Prairie’s banking relationships and strengthening its access to capital.







About Prairie Operating Co.







Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. More information about the Company can be found at



www.prairieopco.com.









Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements







The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. There may be additional risks not currently known by the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations can be found in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report and Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Wobbe Ploegsma





info@prairieopco.com





832.274.3449



