Prairie Operating Co. Expands DJ Basin Footprint with $12.5 Million Asset Acquisition from Edge Energy II LLC

Prairie Operating Co. acquires 11,000 net acres from Edge Energy for $12.5 million, enhancing its DJ Basin assets.

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company focused on the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, announced the acquisition of assets from Edge Energy II LLC for $12.5 million in cash, funded through its credit facility. This transaction, described by CEO Edward Kovalik as strategic and accretive, adds approximately 11,000 net acres to Prairie's existing 60,000 net-acre footprint in the DJ Basin, which includes established cash flow and drilling locations. The acquisition, which is non-dilutive to shareholders, is expected to enhance Prairie's production capabilities and long-term development plans, with development of the assets slated to begin in August 2025. The company aims to maximize returns through disciplined growth and responsible resource development while maintaining a focus on sustainable cash flow generation.

Potential Positives

The acquisition of approximately 11,000 net acres in the DJ Basin expands Prairie's footprint to around 60,000 net acres, signifying growth in operational scale.

The transaction is non-dilutive, meaning it does not require issuing new shares, which benefits existing shareholders.

The acquired assets include established cash flow and are development-ready, providing immediate production and future growth potential.

The company plans to commence development immediately, indicating a clear path to utilizing the newly acquired assets for enhanced revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition was conducted through the Company's credit facility, potentially increasing debt levels and financial risk.

Future performance relies heavily on the successful development of the acquired assets, which carries inherent risks and uncertainties.

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results could vary significantly from projections due to unpredictable factors.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by Prairie Operating Co.?

Prairie Operating Co. acquired assets from Edge Energy II LLC for $12.5 million, enhancing their footprint in the DJ Basin.

How much land did Prairie acquire in the transaction?

The acquisition added approximately 11,000 net acres to Prairie's existing DJ Basin footprint.

What are the benefits of the Edge Energy acquisition?

This acquisition provides immediate production, existing cash flow, and development-ready drilling locations for Prairie.

When does Prairie plan to start developing the acquired assets?

Development of the acquired assets is planned to commence in August 2025, starting with the Simpson pad.

How does this acquisition impact Prairie's shareholders?

This is a non-dilutive cash transaction, meaning it will not dilute shareholders' equity. It supports long-term value growth.

$PROP Insider Trading Activity

$PROP insiders have traded $PROP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN H. GRAY purchased 131,500 shares for an estimated $493,111

GARY C HANNA (President) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,775

EDWARD KOVALIK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,840 shares for an estimated $50,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD N. FROMMER has made 3 purchases buying 8,500 shares for an estimated $33,770 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYAN FREEMAN (EVP of Operations) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $19,950

GREGORY SCOTT PATTON (EVP and CFO) purchased 5,050 shares for an estimated $19,663

$PROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $PROP stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PROP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PROP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Johnson Rice issued a "Accumulate" rating on 05/12/2025

Houston, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the “Company” or “Prairie”), an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, today announced the acquisition of certain assets from Edge Energy II LLC (“Edge Energy”) in an off-market transaction for $12.5 million in cash, funded through the Company’s credit facility, resulting in a non-dilutive transaction for shareholders.





“This strategic and highly accretive bolt-on acquisition enhances our existing footprint in the DJ Basin,” said Edward Kovalik, Chairman and CEO. “With a high working interest, established cash flow, and development-ready drilling locations, this transaction aligns with our capital allocation strategy and adds near-term value and long-term inventory.”





The Edge Energy acquisition represents a strategic addition of approximately 11,000 net acres to expand Prairie’s DJ Basin footprint to approximately 60,000 net acres. The attractive mix of current production and future development of the Edge Energy assets enhances Prairie’s inventory depth, accelerates near-term development plans, and supports continued cash flow growth.







KEY TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS











Acquisition Price:



$12.5 million



$12.5 million





Non-Dilutive



: Cash transaction utilizing



credit facility









: Cash transaction utilizing credit facility





Net Acres:



~11,000



~11,000





Current Production:



~190 Boepd (from 47 operated and non-operated PDP wells)



~190 Boepd (from 47 operated and non-operated PDP wells)





Working Interest: ~88%



~88%



~88%





Future Inventory:



40 (two-mile laterals)



40 (two-mile laterals)





Permits:



Eight approved permits and eight additional permits in process



Eight approved permits and eight additional permits in process





Development-Ready:



Simpson pad fully permitted and ready to drill









DEVELOPMENT AND INTEGRATION PLANS







The Company plans to commence development of the acquired assets in August 2025, starting with the fully permitted Simpson pad. Simultaneously, the Company will begin permitting additional PUD locations to enable near-term future development. This acquisition delivers immediate scale, existing production, and a clear path to growth through high-quality operated drilling inventory.







About Prairie Operating Co.







Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. More information about the Company can be found at



www.prairieopco.com



.







Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements







The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. There may be additional risks not currently known by the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations can be found in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report and Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Wobbe Ploegsma





info@prairieopco.com





832.274.3449



