News & Insights

Markets
PROP

Prairie To Acquire Certain Assets From Bayswater; Commences Underwritten Public Offering

February 07, 2025 — 06:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) announced it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain assets from Bayswater Exploration and Production and certain of its affiliated entities. The purchase price of the acquisition is $602.75 million. The consideration will consist of cash and up to approximately 5.2 million shares of Prairie common stock.

Prairie Operating Co. also announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of shares of its common stock, par value $0.01. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the proposed acquisition of certain oil and gas assets from Bayswater Exploration and Production and certain of its affiliates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PROP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.