Prairie To Acquire Certain Assets From Bayswater; Commences Underwritten Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) announced it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain assets from Bayswater Exploration and Production and certain of its affiliated entities. The purchase price of the acquisition is $602.75 million. The consideration will consist of cash and up to approximately 5.2 million shares of Prairie common stock.

Prairie Operating Co. also announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of shares of its common stock, par value $0.01. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the proposed acquisition of certain oil and gas assets from Bayswater Exploration and Production and certain of its affiliates.

