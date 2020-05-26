PRAH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (Symbol: PRAH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.94, changing hands as high as $99.97 per share. PRA Health Sciences Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRAH's low point in its 52 week range is $58.67 per share, with $113.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.83.

