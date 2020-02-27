Prague bourse to start daily trading on START market for small firms

PRAGUE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Prague Stock Exchange will start daily trading on its START market for small firms as of March 12, it said on Thursday.

At the moment, stocks listed on the START market are traded once per month.

"The change will occur mainly due to a request by institutional investors, who will benefit from more transactional flexibility," the PSE said in a statement.

Trading will be done in daily auctions taking place from 9 a.m. Until 12.30 p.m.

It will also allow entry of new issues to the market any time during the year and not on specified dates, it said.

