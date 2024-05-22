News & Insights

Praetura Growth VCT’s Successful IPO and Stakeholder Dynamics

May 22, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC, a newly established Venture Capital Trust, has successfully raised £10 million through an initial public offering (IPO), with shares now trading on the London Stock Exchange. Key stakeholders, identified as the Praetura Concert Party, hold a combined 53.34% of voting rights following the IPO. The Takeover Code rules apply to the company, dictating that any significant changes in shareholding may trigger a mandatory offer to other shareholders.

