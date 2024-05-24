Praetura Growth VCT Reports Significant Shareholding Change

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has announced a notification of major holdings, where Colin Greene crossed the threshold with a resulting situation of 3.28% voting rights, equivalent to 99,000 shares, on 5 April 2024. This notification was disclosed on 23 May 2024, indicating no acquisition or disposal of financial instruments and no other significant changes to the company’s financial structure.

