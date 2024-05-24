Praetura Growth VCT Reports Major Shareholding Change

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has issued a notification of major holdings, revealing that David Foreman has crossed the threshold of voting rights, reaching a total of 6.56% (198,000 voting rights) on April 5, 2024. There was no acquisition or disposal of financial instruments reported, and the situation was made public on May 23, 2024.

For further insights into GB:PGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.