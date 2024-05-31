Praetura Growth VCT Releases Annual Financial Report

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT Plc has announced the release of its annual report and financial statements for the period ending 31 January 2024, which marks a significant milestone prior to the company’s shares being traded on the London Stock Exchange. Interested parties can access the report electronically via the company’s website or the National Storage Mechanism. This release signifies a key development for stakeholders tracking the company’s performance.

