Praetura Growth VCT PLC Reports Major Shareholding Change

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership, with Nicola Shindler crossing the notification threshold on April 5, 2024, now holding 4.81% of voting rights, equivalent to 145,144 shares. The company was notified of this change on May 23, 2024, and no financial instruments were involved in reaching this threshold.

