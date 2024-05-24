News & Insights

Stocks

Praetura Growth VCT PLC Reports Major Holding Change

May 24, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Andrew Phillip Barrow now holding 3.28% of the voting rights, amounting to 99,000 shares, as of 5 April 2024. No financial instruments were involved in this change, which represents the crossing of a threshold in shareholding, as notified to the company on 23 May 2024.

