Praetura Growth VCT PLC Announces Shareholding Change

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has reported a change in major shareholdings, with Sam McArthur now holding 3.28% of the company’s voting rights, equating to 99,000 shares, as of April 5, 2024. This notification was filed on May 23, 2024, following the crossing of the notifiable threshold. No financial instruments were involved in this change.

