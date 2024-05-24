News & Insights

Stocks

Praetura Growth VCT PLC Announces Shareholding Change

May 24, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has reported a change in major shareholdings, with Sam McArthur now holding 3.28% of the company’s voting rights, equating to 99,000 shares, as of April 5, 2024. This notification was filed on May 23, 2024, following the crossing of the notifiable threshold. No financial instruments were involved in this change.

For further insights into GB:PGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.