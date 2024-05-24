News & Insights

Praetura Growth VCT PLC Announces Major Stake Change

May 24, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has issued a notification of major holdings, indicating that Linda Caunce has crossed a threshold, now holding 6.56% of the voting rights with 198,000 shares as of 5 April 2024. The company has confirmed this change to their holdings on 23 May 2024, with no financial instruments reported that would affect voting rights further.

