Praetura Growth VCT PLC Announces Major Shareholder Update

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has issued a notification of major holdings, revealing that Peadar O’Reilly has crossed a threshold in voting rights, now holding 6.56% (198,000 shares) of the company as of April 5, 2024. This update, completed in London on May 23, 2024, does not involve any financial instruments that could affect voting rights.

