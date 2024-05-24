Praetura Growth VCT Announces Major Holdings Shift

Praetura Growth VCT PLC (GB:PGV) has released an update.

Praetura Growth VCT PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Jonathan Prescott reaching a 3.29% voting rights threshold as of April 5, 2024. The total number of voting rights held by Prescott in the company now stands at 99,198. This notification, completed in London on May 23, 2024, follows an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Prescott.

